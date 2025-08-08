Cases booked against 4 hotels

Tirupati: The Food Safety and Legal Metrology department jointly inspected hotels and restaurants and bars in the city on Thursday.

As many as 18 teams of officials of the two departments inspected 36 hotels and collected 35 samples of various food items for examination. While 26 kg of food item that were found unfit for consumption were destroyed.

Joint food controller Poorna Chandra Rao said cases were registered against the management of four hotels and improvement notices were issued to 14 restaurants. Action will be taken as per law after the results of the samples, which were sent for examination, are received, he added.