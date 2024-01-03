Cashew, water decide poll outcome in Palasa

Srikakulam: W key issues relating to farming sector will impact prospects of candidates in Palasa Assembly constituency.

One is minimum support price (MSP) for the raw cashew nuts. Farmers here have been demanding Rs 16,000 for per 80 kg bag.

In Palasa Assembly constituency, there are a total of 430 cashew processing units where raw cashew nuts are processed. But owners of these units are procuring raw cashew nuts from countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Morocco, Zambia, Costa Rica as the price of cashew nuts is low there and quality is said to be better than the local crop.

Cashew processing units refuse to pay more than Rs 7,000 per 80 kg of raw cashew nuts which was strongly opposed by local farmers and they are demanding Rs 16,000 as MSP. Cashew farmers’ association leaders Teppala Ajay Kumar and others organised massive agitations for the purpose and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 14, 2023 when he toured Palasa.

Another major issue is lack of proper water for tail-end area agriculture fields of Vamsadhara river water project. Every year during kharif season farmers in the constituency are making representations to officials and people representatives seeking supply of water for crops.

In Palasa, Nandigama and Vajrapukotturu mandals of the constituency, paddy crop cultivation became difficult during every kharif season due to lack of water. Farmers from different villages in these three mandals are making representations to minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju and district collector on several occasions. This year due to dry spell paddy crop could not be cultivated in these mandals. The focus of the campaign here would centre around these two issues for both the YRSCP and TDP.