CBI arrests YS Bhaskar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case, shifted to Hyderabad

Kadapa: As part of intensifying the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case Central Bureau of Investigstion(CBI) Officials arrested the Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's father YS Baskar Reddy in Pulivendula on Sunday.

According to the sources a team of CBI officials in two cars went to the house of YS Baskar Reddy declared his confinement after issuing arrest memo to his wife YS Lakshmi wee hours of Sunday. CBI officials seized the YS Baskar Reddy mobile on spot.

The CBI invoked section 302 (Red with murder), Section 120 B(Conspiracy) Section 201( Smashing Evidences). They shifted Baskar Reddy to Hyderabad for producing him before the Majistrate by this evening.

Meanwhile on other side it is reportedly said to have CBI taken the Avinash Reddy PA Raghava Reddy at Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on 15th March 2019 just ahead of general elections.