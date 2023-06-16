CBI court adjourns the hearing of YS Viveka murder case to June 30

The hearing on former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case In CBI court has been postponed once again to June 30. An inquiry was held in the CBI Court on Friday morning regarding this murder case where CBI produced six accused. Gangireddy, Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar Reddy, Devi Reddy Siva Shankar Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy in the court by the CBI officials.



However, the CBI court adjourned the next hearing to 30th of this month. With this, the authorities took the accused back to Chanchalguda Jail. Meanwhile, it is known that the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to end the investigation of Viveka's murder case on June 30. On the other hand, as the CBI court has also postponed the hearing of this case to 30th of this month, there is a curiosity on what will happen next in the case.

Meanwhile, CBI named Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy as A8 in Viveka's murder case and the latter is attending the hearing before the CBI every Saturday. CBI officials interrogated Avinash every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. It seems that the CBI has questioned the MP on several matters related to Viveka's murder.