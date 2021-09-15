CBI court dismisses YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The CBI court has refused to revoke the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court also denied to cancel the bail to YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. It is learned that Narasapuram MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju has filed a petition seeking revocation of the bail of CM Jagan and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on charges of directly and indirectly influencing witnesses in the case.



The case has been pending in the CBI court for the last two to three months. Advocates for Raghurama Krishnam Raju contended that Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy had violated the conditions imposed by the CBI court in granting bail, therefore, their bail should be cancelled. However, Jagan's lawyers argued that they had not violated any conditions and that Raghurama had filed the petition only for political and personal purposes.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court struck down Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition. Meanwhile, MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that he would move the high court against the CBI court verdict.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition seeking transfer of bail cancellation petition from CBI court to other bench.