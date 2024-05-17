CBI Court in Nampally Holds Hearing on Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

A hearing on the murder case of former minister Vivekananda Reddy took place at the CBI court in Nampally.

The accused Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, his father YS Bhaskar Reddy, and Sivashankar Reddy were present at the hearing.

The authorities to present the four accused in Chanchalguda jail through a video conference. The investigation into the murder case is ongoing as the court proceeds with the legal proceedings.