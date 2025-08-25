CBI Judge Gajanan Bhatt , family offer prayers at Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple

Sri Sathya Sai District: The Central Bureau of Investigation Judge Gajanan Bhatt, along with his family members, visited the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple located in Lepakshi village of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

The temple priests performed special pujas for them. They were felicitated with temple honours by the Devadaya Department and the Chairman of the Temple Committee, C Ramanandan.