CBI quizzes former GST officer Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi in Disproportionate Assets case

Former GST officer Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, who was arrested by the CBI in a case of assets exceeding income, has reportedly not opened his mouth in the interrogation. It is learnt that the court on Friday ordered him to be handed over to CBI custody from May 1 to May 4. In the wake of this, Bollineni was brought to the CBI office from Chanchalguda jail on Saturday morning. It is noteworthy that PPE kits were placed in the coronavirus background and brought to trial.



On this occasion, it was learnt that Gandhi did not cooperate at all with the CBI officials in the first day of interrogation. It is known that the CBI case was registered against Bollineni in July 2019 in a case of assets exceeding income.



He was arrested by the CBI on April 20 amid dramatic developments for not cooperating despite repeated orders to appear for trial in the case. Even that day, the CBI finally arrested Gandhi, who had tried to escape arrest on various health grounds. Bollineni reportedly did not give any answers to the questions of CBI officials on Saturday. CBI officials feel that Bollineni, who has trialed in many such cases in the past, is not responding on purpose as he is now guilty.

