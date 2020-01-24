CBI Special Court exempts Jagan from personal appearance in DA assets case on Friday

The Nampally CBI special court has started its hearing on chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's disproportionate assets case on Friday. The chief minister Jagan who was exempted for a personal appearance in the court last week is supposed to be present in the court today. Due to the chief minister being busy with government duties, the court has exempted Jagan from attending the hearing on Friday as well. However, Jagan's lawyers and Vijayasai Reddy attended the hearing.

On the other hand, IAS Srilakshmi and Verdi Rajagopal, who are accused in the case, were present at the court. It is interesting to see what directives CBI special court would give in the case.

After becoming chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the CBI special court to exempt him from personal appearance to the court. However, the CBI argued against it stating the as the accused is in the top position he could influence the witnesses.