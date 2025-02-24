CBN attends wedding in Nellore

Nellore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Nellore district to attend the marriage of party national secretary Beeda Ravichandra’s son, has received rousing welcome from the administration on Sunday.

MA&UD Minister P Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Inturi Nageswara Rao and Vijayasree, Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, former MLAs Parasa Venkataratnaiah and K Vijaya Ramireddy, district Collector O Anand and SP Krishnakanth have welcomed the Chief Minister around 1.15 pm at the helipad in Kanuparthipadu village of Nellore rural mandal.

Later, the CM went to VPR Convention Hall in the village and blessed the newly married couple – Gokul Riswanth and Divija and left for Undavalli by 2.18 pm.