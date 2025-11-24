Centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba held

Vijayawada: Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life and teachings stand as an eternal inspiration of service, love, and human values, said NTR district collector G Lakshmisha.

The centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba were organised on Sunday at the Tummalapalli Kshetraiah Kalakshetram in Vijayawada under the auspices of the district administration. Collector Dr Lakshmisha, Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, officials from various departments, and members of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti offered floral tributes to the portrait of the spiritual leader. Addressing the gathering, the collector said students must cultivate value-based education and follow the principles of “Love all, Serve all.” Vijayawada Samithi convener NVL Narasimha Rao highlighted the extensive spiritual, service, and educational activities carried out under the leadership of the Seva Samiti.

Sri Satya Sai Seva Samithi Members Ch Sai Geetha, Jhansi, Vijayalakshmi, Tulasiram, and others participated in the event.

The centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba were held at the Command Control Room of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation headquarters on Sunday. VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and Additional Commissioner (General) A Ravindra Rao garlanded the portrait of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and paid rich tributes. VMC Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Gopalakrishna Naik and VMC staff also participated.