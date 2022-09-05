Central official reviews progress of Jala Shakthi Abhiyan scheme

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: Central Jala Shakthi Abhiyan and Ministry of Cultural Affairs joint secretary Uma Nandoori held a meeting with Anantapur collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and Sathya Sai collector Basanth Kumar to review the progress of Jala Shakthi Abhiyan scheme here on Sunday. Uma Nandoori stated that she had come here to review progress and give further boost to the activities under the scheme. The joint secretary was here on a two-day visit to study scheme progress in the twin districts. She visited dryland horticulture projects in Kothacheruvu and Penukonda and Chennekothapalle in the Sai district.

Dwama PD Venugopala Reddy, who spoke on the occasion, revealed that details of groundwater position, avenue and block plantations and rainfall position including Jala Shakthi schemes like desiltation of farm ponds, dug-out ponds, rockfill and check fill dams etc.

DFO Sandeep Krupakar, Anantapur ZP CEO Bhaskar Reddy and Irrigation SE Sreenivas Reddy were present.