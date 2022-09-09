Central official seeks more investments from Japanese MSMEs for Sri City

Tirupati: Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry Sumita Dawra reviewed the status of Sri City's Japanese Industrial Township (JIT) on Friday. During the meeting, she said that Japan is the only country that has dedicated 'country-focused industrial townships' in India.

Expressing satisfaction on the status of JIT, she solicited inputs to enhance the ease of doing business and invited participants to share their experiences and recommendations for improvement. She urged more investments from Japanese MSMEs and ancillary industries as well. Also, she lauded the remarkable expansion and noticeable growth in investments strengthening the Make in India initiative.

Presenting the status of JIT, Sri City President (Operations) Satish Kamat highlighted the facilities being offered such as world-class infrastructure, ready-to-move-in buildings and plug and play facilities among other things.

He said the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a residential skill training centre setup in partnership with Sri City and some of the Japanese units based at Sri City grooms unemployed youth in Japanese manufacturing practices and processes and transforms them 'industry ready'.