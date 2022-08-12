Central team refuse to meet TDP leaders

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The TDP leaders became furious with the members of the inter-ministerial central team, who denied to meet them.

The central team came to Rajamahendravaram on Thursday to assess the damage caused by Godavari floods in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and Konaseema districts last month.

On Thursday, TDP leaders went to Manjeera Hotel in Rajahmundry, where the central team is staying, to submit a petition to the team. They wanted to seek justice for flood victims but faced a bitter experience. They were not allowed to meet the committee members, who even didn't take the petition they wanted to submit.

Expressing displeasure over this incident, the TDP leaders said that it is the minimum responsibility of the committee to know the hardships of the people through local political parties.

Rajahmundry Parliamentary Constituency TDP president and former Minister KS Jawahar, Kakinada Parliament president Jyothula Naveen, State organising secretary Adireddy Vasu, former MLAs Jyothula Nehru, Bandaru Satyananda Rao and Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, Polavaram and Rampachodavaram constituencies in-charges Boragam Srinivasulu and Vanthala Rajeswari were among those, who went to meet the central team.