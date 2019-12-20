Central team visits SVMC in Tirupati

Tirupati: Two-member team comprising Dr Himanshu Sikhiri and Imran Khan from Ministry of Health, Government of India have visited SV Medical College in Tirupati on Thursday to take stock of the progress on the establishment of skill centre being located at old maternity hospital.

As part of their second phase of inspection, committee members have met the SVMC Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar and discussed on the budget details. They said that the government was ready to release the required funds.

Already Rs.1.50 crores were provided and after submitting the inspection report another Rs.2 crores will be released. Nodal officer Dr Chandra Sekhar, Dr Faheem, Dr Jamuna, Dr Roja Ramani and others took part.