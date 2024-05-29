Narasaraopet: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena along with the Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, Palnadu district collector Srikesh B Lathkar, SP Malika Garg on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes at JNTU-K and examined the arrangements for counting of votes and security at the strong rooms.

Meena directed officials to make elaborate security arrangements for counting of votes to be held on June 4 at JNTU-K premises in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district. He asked the officials to make arrangements for counting of votes as per guidelines of the Election Commission.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for counting of votes and instructed the officials to regulate the internal movement at the counting centres, and set up a centralised control room for CCTV Cameras. Returning officer is asked to respond immediately, if any untoward incident took place in the counting centre while counting of votes. He explained about the steps to be taken for counting of votes peacefully.

He also guided them on announcing the results for every round without delay and asked them not to appoint persons involved in poll violence as counting agents.

He said the Central government allotted 20 companies of the Central forces to the state.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta directed the officials to ban sale of liquor on June 3, June 4 and June 5 and keep fire equipment and examine the news in the TV Channels and in the media. He instructed the police officials to inspect hotels, lodges and take suspects into custody.

Palnadu district collector Shrikesh B Lathkar explained the arrangements for counting of votes through the powerpoint presentation.

He said they have taken all steps to conduct counting of votes without any mistakes and transparency. He said counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers and other counting staff will participate in the counting of votes. He said counting of votes will be held under the surveillance of the CC cameras.

Palnadu district SP Malika Garg said so far they have booked bind over cases against 1196 and 59 accused were arrested in connection with the damage of EVMs.

She said 143 accused were arrested in connection with the violence a day before the polling and added that 883 accused were arrested in connection with the violence on the day of polling.

Guntur Range IGP Sarva Srestha Tripathi, DIG Gopinath Jetty were present.