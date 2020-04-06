Centre alerts Andhra Pradesh over coronavirus, declared seven districts as red zone

The central government headed by Prime minister Narendra Modi has once again alerted all the states in the wake of fast spreading coronavirus across the country. Since the growing coronavirus cases in the states is linked to the Tablighi Jamaat members participated in the Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin of Delhi, they were ordered to conduct a medical examination and quarantine their family members and friends as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the center has declared 96 districts across the country as a red zone including seven districts from AP and three from Telangana. Andhra Pradesh includes the districts of Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore while from Telangana, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts have been declared red zones.

The states have been alerted by the centre to detect hotspots in districts under the red zone and take precautions against spreading the virus. The officials were directed to set-up emergency quarantine centers and hospitals in those areas.

As per the media bulletin released on Sunday night, the Andhra Pradesh has reported 60 new cases on Sunday taking the state's tally of COVID-19 cases to 252. The government has placed the residential locations of people testing positive for coronavirus, on a 'red alert' list.