Centre allocated Rs 700 cr for CUAP infra works: VC SA Kori

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor S A Kori revealed that the Central government has earmarked Rs 700 crore for the first and second phase of building project and Rs 150 crore has been released for taking up civil infrastructure works under the first phase. Works will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in 3-4 months, according to a university press release. The first destiny VC revealed that the Indian Army authorities had approached the CUAP to accord recognition to its 2-year diploma course for defence personnel.

"This is a rare honour to a young university accorded by the Indian Army," he said. The CUAP is poised to be a hub of Research and Innovation with several research centres finding its way into CUAP. A prestigious coaching centre for IAS and IPS candidates has also been sanctioned to the university with scope for coaching 100 candidates in a batch. Besides, the university will have an Audio Video Visual Research Centre and also will be hosting amenities for SC,ST and BC hostels and Khele India Cultural Auditorium

The CUAP will have a Mass Media Research Centre which will benefit even the Movie World.

A world-class master plan has been prepared under the visionary leadership of the vice-chancellor which reflects international infrastructure standards and an Academic Smart Campus.

The CUAP has hired building space in a private educational institution temporarily on the Bellary road to accommodate 300 odd students who will be pursuing multiple courses in the new campus. A hostel facility for boys and girls has also been extended to students coming from Pan India states. One can witness a mini-India scenario where all from North, South and North-Eastern states enjoying student life in harmony.