Centre announces awards to police personnel on occasion of Independence Day, AP to receive 16 medals

On the occasion of Independence Day every year, it is customary for the Union Home ministry to award medals to the best serving policemen across the country. In this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh will receive 16 medals while Telangana will be receiving 14 medals for the year 2020. Of the 16 medals received by the AP, two were for Distinguished Service President 'Police Medals' and 14 for Best Service Police Medals. Similarly, Telangana will receive two gallantry police medals, two presidential police medals and 10 Distinguished Service Police medals.

Andhra Pradesh Additional DGP Ravi Shankar along with Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajit will receive the Presidential Police Medal. The Union Home Ministry has selected 215 outstanding servicemen for the Gallantry Police Medal, 80 for the Presidential Police Medal and 631 for Distinguished Service Police Medals for the year 2020.

Among the majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. And among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 55 are from CRPF, 81 are from J&K police, 23 are from Uttar Pradesh and 16 are from Delhi Police, 14 are from Maharashtra and 12 are from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.