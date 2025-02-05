Centre announces limits for South Coastal Railway zone

In a significant development for the people of Uttar Andhra, the Central Government has announced the establishment of the South Coast Railway Zone, with Visakhapatnam designated as its centre. This long-standing aspiration of the local populace has finally been realised, as the Railway Department has issued formal orders regarding the new zone.

The South Coast Railway Zone will comprise the Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions. In response to requests from the state government, the Waltair Division has been renamed the Visakhapatnam Division, which will now encompass an additional 410 km of railway track. This initiative aims to reinforce the infrastructure and enhance connectivity in the region.

Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat praised the Central Government's decision, stating that it marks a monumental achievement for the coalition government and a historic leap forward for the development of Visakhapatnam's railway system. He also expressed approval of the renaming of the Waltair Division.

Furthermore, the Central Government has finalised the scope of the newly established Rayagada Railway Division. The Kondapalli-Motumari section has been transferred from the Secunderabad Division to the Vijayawada Division.

The Visakhapatnam Railway Division will oversee several key railway routes, including the entire track from Palasa to Visakhapatnam and Duvvada, as well as routes from Kuneru to Vizianagaram, Navapadu Junction to Parlakimidi, Bobbili Junction to Saluru, Simhachalam North to Duvvada Bypass, Vadlapudi to Duvvada, and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Jaggayyapalem. The Railway Department has also indicated that some routes in the Rayagada Railway Division will now fall under the Visakhapatnam Railway Division's jurisdiction.

As a result of these changes, the newly formed Visakhapatnam Railway Division is now part of the South Coast Railway Zone, prompting widespread celebrations among the residents of Uttar Andhra who view this development as a positive step towards regional progress.