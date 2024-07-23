  • Menu
Centre Announces Special Assistance of Rs 15,000 Crores for Amaravati Development

In a significant move to bolster the development of Amaravati, the central government in budget allocations has announced special assistance amounting to Rs 15,000 crores for the current financial year.

In a significant move to bolster the development of Amaravati, the central government in budget allocations has announced special assistance amounting to Rs 15,000 crores for the current financial year. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and its pledge to support the region's growth.

The union finance minister in her budget speech indicated that additional funds will be sought as needed to ensure the swift completion of various projects in Amaravati. The minister said that the government is actively making efforts to expedite the development process, aiming to transform Amaravati into a thriving capital city.

The centre has also assured of support to the Polavaram project.

