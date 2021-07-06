Centre appoints new governors to 8 states, Hari Babu from AP appointed as Mizoram governor

New governors have been appointed for eight states in the country and orders to this effect have been issued by the President's Office. Former BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh Hari Babu has been appointed as Mizoram governor. Bandaru Dattatreya, currently the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred as the Governor of Haryana.

On the other hand, Thawar Chand Gehlot, the current Union Minister, has been appointed as Governor. He was appointed Governor of Karnataka. With the handing over of the governorship to Thawar Chand Gehlot, the speculations rife over the expansion of the Union Cabinet were further strengthened.

Here are the new governor list of eight states

1. Kambhampati Hari Babu as the Governor of Mizoram.

2. Bandaru Dattatreya as the Governor of Haryana.

3. Satyadev Narayan Arya transferred as Governor of Tripura

4. Mangubhai Patel as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh

5. Rajendra Vishwanath as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh

6. Ramesh Bias transferred as Governor of Jharkhand

7. PS Sreedharan Pillai transferred as the Governor of Goa

8. Thawar Chand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka