A thrilling climbing spectacle fuelled by adrenaline rush

Puttur: Psicobloc India’s second edition conducted at the Varanashi Organic Farms proved to be a spectacular display of climbing fuelled by high adrenaline. This gripping climbing event, held in the last week of April offered an exhilarating experience to all present. The lush green Varanashi farms in Adyanadka in Buntwal taluk which is otherwise a quiet village on Saturday and Sunday turned into a high profile, world sport centre, 200 Psicobloc athletes from all over the globe, all of them connected to this lifestyle sport in ways more than one, foregathered and gave the first glimpse of their skill in this sport.

“Basically everyone of them are rock climbers, mountaineers, fitness freaks and some very rare experts like animal movement trainers and mixed martial arts specialists all in their 20s and early 30s. “The psicobloc in other words called deep water soloing is a lifestyle sport, we are a pioneering group of this sport in India and are happy that climbing is going to be introduced into Olymic sports line up in 2020 at Tokyo Japan.

In Piscobloc, the athlete has to climb up the a vertical climb board generally to a 20 feet and more, and at the end of the block he has to let go and drop into a deep water pool below, this requires the athlete must be a good swimmer too!” Partha Varanashi a world class swimming coach.

Shyam Sundar Manoharan, the Founder of Fit Rock Arena, and Gaurav J, the Founder of Lets Play Climbing, joined forces to bring the ultimate rush to extreme sports enthusiasts at Psicobloc India.

Psicobloc India is not a typical climbing competition. It pits two climbers against each other, scaling similar routes set along a towering 28-foot wall. There are no ropes, spotters, or safety pads to break the climbers’ fall. Instead, a sparkling green water body below ensures a safe landing, cushioning the climbers’ descents after their quick daring runs. Expert lifeguards led by Partha Varanashi of Varanashi Farms stood by as even non-swimmers were encouraged to push their limits under safe supervision.

Beyond the heart-pounding climbs, Psicobloc India also featured a variety of engaging activities and workshops focused on fitness using nothing but knowledge, movement of limbs while engaging strength of the core muscles.Held amidst the serene surroundings of Varanashi Organic Farms, nestled close to Puttur and Mangalore, participants found themselves immersed in a green oasis perfectly suited for this thrilling event.

Psicobloc India 2024 received generous sponsorship from industry leaders including GOPRO, Redbull India, Allied Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd., TEGO, Sundaram Homes, Killer Paw Tattoo Studio, and Tenzee Multisports. The venue sponsorship from Varanshi Organic Farms provided the ideal setting for climbers to challenge themselves in a breath-taking natural environment.

Shyam Sundar and Gaurav J aspire to elevate Psicobloc India into the most thrilling and sought-after climbing spectacle in the nation. Their vision is to make climbing not only accessible but also safe, enjoyable, and unforgettable for everyone involved.

Whether a seasoned climber or a newcomer to the sport, this edition of Psicobloc India promised an unforgettable journey into the world of extreme sports, where there was the right amount of extreme.