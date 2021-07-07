Centre focusing on welfare of differently-abled

Srikakulam: Differently-able persons are part of human resources and the Central government is committed to their development on all fronts, said Union minister for social Justice and empowerment, Dr Tawar Chand Gehlot. He virtually inaugurated social empowerment camp for distribution of aids and assistive devices to the physically-challenged under the Assistance to Disable Persons (ADIP) scheme and senior citizens under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister explained that the Central government is giving top priority to the welfare and security of differently-abled and senior citizens in the wake of Covid-19 crisis. The department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD) organised the camp in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and district administration at a private function hall here. On the occasion, a total of 4874 aids and assistive devices like tricycles valued at Rs 2.96 crore were distributed free of cost to 2,206 physically-handicapped persons and 432 senior citizens.



Deputy Chief Minister and minister for revenue Dharmana Krishna Das explained that the state government is paying pensions to the differently-abled and senior citizens with an aim to provide social security and financial sustainability. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu said that governments should assist the physically-challenged and senior citizens on all fronts to provide self-confidence among them.

Dr Prabodh Seth, joint secretary, DEPwD, attended virtually and Srikakulam district joint collector, Sumith Kumar and other officials were present.