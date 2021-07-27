Centre garnering support of States in Parliament

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to go to New Delhi later this week to take up several major issues related to the State with the Union Government.

It is learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called the Chief Minister over phone to find out what was the stand of the YSRCP regarding several major issues which has been rocking the Parliament.

It may be mentioned here that the Parliament has been facing protests from opposition parties like the Congress party and the TMC on the issue of Pegasus snooping on political leaders, journalists and other prominent persons.

YSRCP has been extending support to the NDA government on all important issues in Parliament. But during this session, the YSRCP MPs have also become part of the protesting MPs though on different issues like grant of special category to the State, release of funds for the Polavaram project and also demanded that the Centre should drop the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

In view of this Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have entrusted the job of finding out the stand of different political parties which have been supporting them on most of the issues to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah is said to have asked the Chief Minister to come to Delhi for a detailed discussion.

While the Centre is seeking the support of the State, Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat on Monday stated in Parliament that the Centre would reimburse 100 per cent of the irrigation component as approved in 2014. He was silent on the cost escalation component.

Another Union Minister Nitin Gadkari referring to the pending approval of Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) being developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the pre-feasibility study at Vijayawada indicated that there was a limited demand for developing a MMLP of scale being developed by the Ministry. As for Visakhapatnam, the study was under progress.

In the backdrop of these developments, the visit of the Chief Minister to Delhi assumes greater importance.