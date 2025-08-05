Centre keen on building Amaravati: Madhav

Narasaraopet: BJP state president PVN Madhav said the Central government is extending all kinds of support and cooperation for the development of state capital Amaravati.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said highway construction works are progressing in every district of the state. Approximately 4,400 kilometres of highways have already been completed. He said 27 highway roads worth Rs 5,600 crore have been inaugurated. He reminded that an amount of Rs 3,000 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government for the Outer Ring Road related works.

He further said that the Central government has extended support to Narasaraopet in various ways and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP needs to be strengthened in the Narasaraopet constituency. He said Narasaraopet is a key agricultural region in Andhra Pradesh.

He said efforts are being made to strengthen the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar, which will help increase the flow of water significantly.

He said on the occasion of Independence Day, Tiranga rallies will be organised in every constituency and every house will be encouraged to hoist the national flag. Earlier, he consoled the workers who were injured in a quarry accident at Ballikurava and undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Narasaraopet. He expressed confidence that the coalition government will extend the support and cooperation to the families of six workers who died and also to those who were injured in the accident.