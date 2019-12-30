Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment Prakash Javadekar said that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of forest plantations. He released the Indian Forest Survey Report on Monday in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the maximum extent of forest in the area of ​​990 sq km has been increased. He said that planting trees is Indian ethnic culture and that India is one of the foremost countries in the world.

He said that over the past four years, the country has grown over 13,000 square kilometers of forest, and that policies are being implemented to meet Paris goals. Under the Compa Scheme, a sum of Rs. 40 thousand crores have been given to the states. The survey report says that there is a significant increase in forest cover across the country.

Most of the forests of AP 990 sq.km increased by 0.19% of the forest cover. He said that in the northeastern states, the percentage of forests had decreased and that there were plans to grow ten trees with one tree cut. Bamboo products have been increased due to the fact that bamboo sticks are put into straw. We are only allowed to know whether uranium is present in the opium and that the blacks are committed to nature conservation. Red sandalwood is an Indian species.

"If we do not grow it, we have to import it from abroad. All measures are being taken to prevent red sandalwood smuggling, "Minister asserted. The Minister said that the extent of forests has been increased due to water dependence in Rajasthan.