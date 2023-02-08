Centre responds on Andhra Pradesh capital issue, says the issue is under purview of court

The Centre has made it clear that the capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati, which was formed according to the state bifurcation act. The Center has given this answer to MP Vijayasai Reddy's question on the three capitals. The Union Home Minister of State Nityananda Roy gave a written reply said that the then AP government notified Amaravati as the capital in 2015. After that, the AP government brought the bill of 3 capitals in 2020.

He explained that the state government did not consult the Center while making these laws. After that, the state government has withdrawn these laws. The centre replied that the Amaravati matter is under the purview of the court at present and should not be talked about.

Meanwhile, AP government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on the capital matter, which is pending.