Centre sanctions funds for construction of Madanapalle-Pileru four lane road

The central government has sanctioned funds for the Madanapalle-Tirupati four Line as part of the development of National Highways. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said on Twitter that Rs 1,852.12 crore was being released under the Bharatmala project. With these funds, 55.9 km of Madanapalle-Pileru road will be constructed as the first phase of NH-71.



The Tirupati-Madanapalle main road is always busy. Accidents often occur due to the road being narrow with the ghat road. This is the only way for the people of Pileru, Thambalapalle, and Madanapalle constituencies to reach Tirupati. During the general election, MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy asked if it would be convenient to change the road to a four-lane road in this order.



Mithun Reddy has made efforts to convert NH-71 under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Meanwhile, permission was also granted to construct ROBs for railway gates coming in the middle of the route. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was repeatedly requested to include the project in the high-priority zone.