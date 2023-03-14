Centre sanctions Rs 229.81 cr for IIFT campus

Kakinada: Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha stated that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 229.81 crore for the construction of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) campus and it will be constructed at KSEZ in 25 acres of land. The major stock company NBCC will construct a new IIFT campus in the KSEZ area.

The MP said the cost of the construction of the building is to be borne by both Central and State governments in the ratio of 50:50. She said that the proposed campus spread over 25 acres in Kakinada Special Zone (KSEZ) includes academic buildings, administrative buildings, hostels, faculty housing and sport facilities. The new campus will provide a range of sports, recreational facilities and a dedicated space with the state of art auditorium. The works includes construction of administration building, academic block, hostel, canteen, auditorium, residential quarters etc. The IIFT has two branches in Kolkata and New Delhi and now will be in Kakinada, she informed.

Recently, IIFT Head of the department Prof V Ravindra Saradhi stated that the campus is approximately at a distance of one-and-a-half kms from the seacoast. He said that at present a building was given to the IIFT-Kakinada to carry out its activities from JNTU-K. Classes will be conducted in JNTU-K campus, taking them on hire. He said that classes have commenced from September 2022 and already 40 students have been pursuing this course.