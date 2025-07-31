Centre urged to expand NH-44 into 6-lane road

Anantapur/New Delhi: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana and Hindupur MP Parthasarathi met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and submitted petitions highlighting the urgent road infrastructure issues in Anantapur district.

MP Ambika Lakshminarayana requested the immediate expansion of NH-44 (Hyderabad–Bengaluru Highway) into six lanes or an expressway, citing increasing accidents and congestion. Despite its significance for connecting IT and financial hubs, the project remains stalled. He noted that over 50 accidents occurred within a year, urging swift action to improve safety and reduce delays.

He also demanded the construction of a vehicle underpass at Singanamala Cross, a high-risk zone with heavy traffic and recent fatalities, particularly affecting students and farmers. Inclusion of the underpass in current projects could offer cost-effective safety improvements, he said.

The MP submitted proposals for seven key road projects, including: Yemmiganur to Madakasira road development, NH-544D extension from Anantapur to Chitradurga, NH-44 black spot mitigation, NH-67 completion (Gooty to Tadipatri), Gooty–Adoni–Mantralayam road development, Nayanapalli–Bathalapalli–Dharmavaram road, East Anantapur bypass connecting NH-544D to NH-42

Additionally, he urged the declaration of the Yelahanka (Bengaluru)–Somandepalli (AP) 120-km road as a national highway, which would benefit major industrial zones in Hindupur, Penukonda, and Doddaballapur.

In Parliament, under Rule 377, he highlighted the plight of 3.5 lakh handloom workers in drought-prone Rayalaseema and urged GST exemption on handloom goods, strict enforcement of handloom laws, crackdown on fake power loom products, and subsidies for modern machinery.

“This is about preserving our heritage and livelihood,” he said.