Hydropower project developers bound to pay land revenue, says Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday chaired a meeting with developers of hydropower projects in the state, followed by detailed discussions on the assessment of land revenue.

The Chief Minister said that the state is blessed with abundant natural resources, emphasising that it is the responsibility of hydropower project developers operating in the state to pay land revenue, which is a legitimate right of the state.

He underlined that all operational hydropower projects must adhere to regulations and ensure the timely payment of land revenue.

The Chief Minister said that discussions could be held to rationalise the rates for land revenue payment.

It was informed that a meeting regarding hydropower projects of 25 MW capacity would be held on January 12 in Shimla under the chairmanship of State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is committed to ensuring optimal utilisation of Himachal Pradesh's resources for the welfare and development of its people.

He assured that the government would also provide effective solutions to the challenges faced by hydropower developers.

The Chief Minister noted that the state government has taken several decisions aimed at making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and most prosperous, highlighting that the state has firmly asserted its rights with the Centre and neighbouring states as well.

The government has demanded permanent membership for the state in the BBMB projects and the early release of approximately Rs 6,500 crore as arrears due for the period from 1966 to 2011.

Revenue Minister Negi shared his insights during the meeting, and various stakeholders also presented their perspectives before the Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Sunder Singh Thakur and Vinod Sultanpuri, Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pant, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, and other senior officers.



