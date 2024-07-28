Centre will complete Polavaram project, assures Union minister

Vijayawada : Union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan said the Union government would complete the Polavaram project and has given priority to construction of capital Amaravati in Union budget for 2024-25.

He said the Union government had allocated Rs 50,474 crore for the development of Andhra Pradesh in the budget.

Addressing a media conference in a hotel here on Saturday, Murugan said Polavaram is the national project and the Central government would complete it. He said BJP-led NDA government would fulfil the assurances given to AP in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Referring to the allocation of grants to AP, he said the Central government would allocate grants for the development of the backward districts in Rayalaseema and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Visakha-Chennai industrial corridor and Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor that help the industrial development of Andhra Pradesh would be completed.

He said east coast of India, including Andhra Pradesh, will be benefitted with the implementation of prestigious Purvodaya scheme which is expected to be the growth engine of the nation.

Further, Murugan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh during his visit to the state earlier that similar to Viksit Bharat (developed India) the government will also go ahead for Viksit Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister highlighted several allocations made to the southern state in the Union Budget 2024-25. Customs duty exemption on shrimp production, impetus to natural farming, Rs 168 crore funds for the establishment of a petroleum university and others were among the developments which will benefit Andhra Pradesh, he added. Murugan noted that Rs 9,151 crore was allocated for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

He said Andhra Pradesh plays key role in exports of prawn with a share of 60 per cent. Nellore district is prominent for prawn processing industries, he said and assured that prawn breeding centres will be developed in AP.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a history by winning the elections third time in a row. He congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for playing key role in winning the NDA and forming the Union government.