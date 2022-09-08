Centre's clean air drive to cover 13 urban centres in AP

Vijayawada: The 15th Finance Commission identified 13 cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh to implement clean air programme under National Clean Air Programme, according to ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh.

The ministers conducted a review with municipal commissioners through video conference at the secretariat here on Wednesday on implementation of Clean Air Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, they said pollution in urban areas was increasing due to migration of people from rural areas leading to increase in population in cities and towns. They expressed concern over increasing air pollution due to industries and vehicle emissions.

The ministers appealed to municipal commissioner to identify hotspots to set up anti-pollution stations utilising Central government funds. AP Pollution Control Board chairman AK Parida, special chief secretaries (environment) Neerabkumar Prasad, Y Sri Lakshmi and Pollution Control Board member Vijaykumar also took part.