CGHS wellness centre sanctioned for Tirupati

Tirupati: With the efforts of Tirupati MP and Satyavedu constituency YSRCP candidate Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, the decades-long dream of Central government employees and retired employees has come true.

The Central government health department has sanctioned Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre for Tirupati. CGHS Additional Director Lakshmaiah and his team visited Tirupati on Friday to select a building for setting up this centre.

After holding discussions with Tirupati MP Dr Gurumoorthy, the team inspected multiple buildings in the city on Friday including BSNL, Padmavati Hospital, RUIA and ESI hospitals. The CGHS higher officials will take the final decision on the location.

There is no health centre for the working and retired employees of 24 departments of Central government. Local MP Gurumoorthy explained to the Centre the need to set up a health centre for several times. It will benefit the families of 15,000 regular and retired employees of various Central government employees. Finally, the Central government health department came forward to set up a wellness centre in Tirupati.