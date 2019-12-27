Chaitanya Varshini takes charge as FSO in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A Chaitanya Varshini took charge as Forest Settlement Officer (FSO) for Krishna and West Godavari districts here on Friday. On the occasion, Chaitanya Varshini made a courtesy visit to the District Collector Camp Office and met the Collector Mohammad Imtiaz.

As part of the recent shuffle of deputy collectors in the state, Chaitanya Varshini was posted as FSO. The District Collector gave a sapling to the newly appointed FSO and congratulated her. He advised her to discharge her duties with commitment and focus on afforestation.