Chakradhar Babu takes charge as director of secondary health

Guntur: KVN Chakradhar Babu assumed charge as the new Director of Secondary Health, AP at the State Headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Vigilance officer Dr BCK Naik and the staff of the Directorate of Secondary Health met the new Director and extended their greetings and best wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chakradhar stated that his top priorities would be strengthening services in district, area, and community hospitals under the Secondary Health sector, promoting the use of modern technology, ensuring efficient delivery of healthcare services to the public, improving service implementation, and enhancing transparency in the system.

He further emphasised that through the active participation of medical staff in the implementation of government policies, Secondary Health hospitals would be made more efficient and service-oriented.