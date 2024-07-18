Know your MLA: Champion of local leadership in Venkatagiri

Nellore : Venkatagiri TDP MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna has emerged as a significant figure in Venkatagiri politics, known for his relentless efforts to ensure local representation in the constituency. In the recent elections, Ramakrishna, contested on the TDP ticket and defeated his YSRCP rival, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, the son of former Chief Minister N Janardhan Reddy.

Venkatagiri Samsthanam, historically known as Kalimili and part of the erstwhile Madras Presidency, has often been represented by non-residents, particularly from the ‘Reddy’ community originating from Kota, Vakadu, Nellore and Sullurupet mandals.

Despite the Venkatagiri region being ruled by the Venkatagiri Rajas (Velama community) and predominantly inhabited by ‘Kammas’ in Dakkili, Balayapalle and Sydapuram mandals, local representation was rare.

Leaders like Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy (1978), his brother Nallapareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy (1983), Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy (1989), his wife Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi (1999, 2004) and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (2019), dominated the Venkatagiri Assembly segment. During this period, Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy served as a minister, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and his wife Rajyalakshmi held ministerial positions twice during YS Rajasekhara Reddy rule.

Even when the Venkatagiri Rajas attempted to enter politics, their involvement was limited. Bhaskara Saikrishna Yachendra was elected on a TDP ticket in 1994 during NTR’s regime but failed in his second attempt in 1999. Since then, the family has largely supported major political parties, endorsing YSRCP candidate Nedurumalli Ramakumar Reddy in the 2024 elections.

After growing dissatisfaction with outsider representation, the people of Venkatagiri rallied behind Kurugondla Ramakrishna, a local businessman from Balayapalli mandal, owner of Teansport Logistics Business (TLB).

With the backing of various communities and the encouragement of N Chandrababu Naidu, Ramakrishna entered politics around 2007. In his debut attempt from the Venkatagiri Assembly segment, he contested on the TDP banner and defeated Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi twice in 2009 and 2014 and her son Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy in 2024. He faced defeat in the hands of YSRCP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in the 2019 elections.

Remarkably, Kurugondla Ramakrishna has triumphed over the Reddy candidates from outside areas three times, putting an end to the ‘Reddy rule’ in the Venkatagiri constituency and establishing himself as a champion of local leadership.