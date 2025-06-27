Chandrababu addresses at GFST Tourism Conclave, emphasises on caravan tourism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of making caravan tourism accessible to the general public during the GFST Tourism Conclave held at a hotel in Vijayawada on Friday. CM Naidu was the chief guest at the event and took the opportunity to inaugurate a caravan featuring hotel rooms, alongside renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The two later toured the caravans on display.

The conclave aims to attract investments totalling Rs. 2 lakh crore in the tourism sector. The state government has already conferred industrial status on a number of tourism projects. At the event, the State Tourism Development Corporation is set to sign a significant agreement worth Rs. 10,039 crore in the presence of CM Naidu. Additional agreements will facilitate the construction of new hotels for tourists in Visakhapatnam, the state capital Amaravati, and the spiritual hub of Tirupati.

A video highlighting the state's tourism sector was screened during the conclave, which was also attended by State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, various industrialists, and senior officials from differing departments.