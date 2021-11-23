Chandrababu expresses anger over postponement of Kondapalli municipal chairperson election

The TDP national Chandrababu has expressed anger over the postponement of the Kondapalli municipal chairman election. He is currently on a tour of flood-hit areas in the Kadapa district. He questioned whether there was any democracy in the state. He was incensed over the stoppage of the Kondapalli municipal chairperson election creating destruction.

Naidu alleged of luring TDP members and trying to make YSRCP candidate as municipal chairperson by. He fumed at SEC and DGP stating that they had to resign if they can't hold the elections peacefully. The leader of the opposition has demanded to conduct the election peacefully.

The High Court bon Tuesday heard the petition over the Krishna District Kondapalli Municipal Chairman Election. The High Court heard a lunch motion petition filed by TDP. The High Court was outraged during the hearing and directed Kondapalli Municipal Commissioner and Vijayawada Police Commissioner to appear before the High Court.

Meanwhile, the election of Kondapalli Municipal Chairman has been postponed for a second day. The returning officer announced that the election was being postponed in the wake of a situation that could disrupt peace and security. Following this, the High Court, which was hearing the Lunche Motion Petition, directed the two officers to appear.

YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that the election of Kondapalli Municipal Chairman has been postponed. He spoke to the media at the Kondapalli Municipal Office premises and said it was not clear when the election would be held again. "The matter of election is within the jurisdiction of the court; we will proceed as per the decision of the court, "said Krishna Prasad.