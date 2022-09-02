Chandrababu announces candidates for Graduate MLC elections

TDP chief Chandrababu called the parties to prepare for the graduate MLC election. On this occasion, he announced the names of the candidates for the graduation elections and revealed the name of Bhumi Reddy Ramgopal Reddy for West Rayalaseema and Kancharla Srikanth as the candidate for East Rayalaseema and said that he will soon announce the name for Visakhapatnam as well.

Chandrababu gave clarity on the coming alliances in the upcoming elections. He clarified that a decision will be taken depending on the need for the state and explained that he had not spoken about alliances so far. Naidu suggested that leaders should be clear about alliances. Chandrababu addressed the party ranks in a state committee meeting of the TDP at the party's central office in Mangalagiri.

He accused the YSRCP government of resorting to atrocities since it came to power in AP. It is alleged that people and parties who stand against the government on public issues are harassed. TDP chief Chandrababu said that rulers should have vision to lead the people and not hate. He expressed concern that the regime of destruction will continue in Andhra Pradesh.