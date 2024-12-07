Chandrababu announces Eagle System Initiative to combat drugs

Bapatla : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced significant measures to combat marijuana use during a parents-teachers meeting at Bapatla Municipal School on Saturday. The CM introduced the "Eagle System," an initiative aimed at completely eradicating marijuana cultivation and consumption within the state.

The meeting saw the participation of CM Naidu, Minister Lokesh, students, parents, and teachers, all engaged in discussions about the rising concerns surrounding drug use and the influence of technology. CM Naidu emphasized the urgent need for vigilance against cybercriminals who exploit technology to entice young people with false friendships, leading them down damaging paths.

Highlighting the dual nature of technology, he warned that while it offers many benefits, excessive screen time—up to 24 hours—could result in addictive behaviors that harm personal wellbeing. "This addiction is a weakness," he noted, urging parents and educators to take precautions to shield students from the pitfalls of drug addiction and technology overuse.

CM Naidu further stressed the severe repercussions of drug use, specifically marijuana, which he claimed has become so prevalent that individuals have begun cultivating it at home like a vegetable. He asserted that once someone succumbs to addiction, it becomes increasingly difficult to revert to normalcy, adding, "Addiction destroys everything."

The discussions underscored the necessity for community efforts to educate and protect youth from the threats posed by both drugs and unchecked technology. CM Naidu's decisive steps signal a strong commitment to ensuring the welfare of future generations in Andhra Pradesh.