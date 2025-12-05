Will fight with Centre for funds, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, declared that he will fight with the Union government to bring more funds to the state.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for various development works at Narsampet in Warangal district, the Chief Minister said that if people stand by him, he is ready to fight in Delhi to get more funds for the state.

Revanth Reddy added that the state government was implementing welfare schemes and development works which required huge funds.

The Centre should support the state in its endeavour to achieve the goals, he said.

Continuing his tirade against the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, CM Revanth Reddy said that the opposition leaders were adamant even after people defeated the BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

The Chief Minister suggested that the opposition leaders maintain decency while speaking in public.

He recalled that when the BRS was in power its leaders had warned farmers that if they cultivated paddy it would amount to hanging themselves.

He alleged that the previous BRS government also created a lot of hurdles in the distribution of ration cards to the needy.

The BRS leaders focused on building their economic empire and ignored the development of the state, he said.

Emphasising that education will only bring a transformation in everyone's life, the Chief minister gave the assurance that it is his responsibility to provide necessary facilities for education.

"We have filled 60,000 vacancies in the first year of governance after coming to power. We will release notifications to fill another 40,000 jobs soon," CM Revanth Reddy said, appealing to the unemployed youth to study hard to get government jobs.

Referring to Gram Panchayat elections, the Chief Minister said that the candidates should stop splurging money to win the elections and instead win the hearts of the people.

He asserted that awareness should be created on issues concerning the development of villages in the state.

He urged the people to elect sarpanches who are ready to work in coordination with the Ministers and MLAs.

Saying that the Telangana Rising Global Summit is being organised to showcase the state as the best destination for global investment, the Chief Minister said that the state government was focusing on the development of a strong network of ports, airports, roads and communication technology.

He promised that Warangal would also be developed on par with Hyderabad soon.

"We will build an outer ring road, underground drainage and airport for Warangal like Hyderabad. These works will be started by March 31," he said.