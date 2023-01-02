Chandrababu announces financial aid to Guntur stampede victims

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the Guntur incident and said that a tragedy happened during a good program held to help the poor. He said he was shocked by the stampede and death of three people during the distribution of gifts to the poor organized by the Uyyuru Foundation in Guntur.

Chandrababu said that he participated in the program organised by Uyyuru Foundation to give gifts to the poor and opined that the incident happened after he left the place. Chandrababu clarified that he went to the program with the idea of promoting the program of the charity organisation for the poor.

He expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and assured to provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs to the affected families.

It is known that three women died and two others sustained injuries in the stampede during the distribution of the Sankranthi Kanuka at Vikas Nagar on Sunday. The incident happened after a large number of people thronged the counters for collecting Sankranthi gifts. The injured were undergoing treatment.