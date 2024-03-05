  • Menu
Chandrababu appoints Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao as State BC Declaration Committee member

Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, the Chairman of the State Handloom Development Department and Incharge of the Mangalagiri Constituency, has been appointed as a member of the State BC Declaration Committee by the National President of the Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu. This appointment comes following the instructions of Janasena Party President, Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

In response to this appointment, Janasena Party extends its heartfelt congratulations to Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao for being selected to serve on the State BC Declaration Committee. With his experience and dedication to the welfare of the people, we are confident that he will contribute significantly to the committee's efforts in advocating for the rights and welfare of the BC community in the state.

