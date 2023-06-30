Chandrababu appoints in-charges to constituencies in the state

TDP national President and former Chief Minster Chandrababu Naidu have intensified the efforts to strengthen the party by the upcoming 2024 elections and started appointing thein-chargesto the constituencies directing that all in-charges should be from among the people for the next nine months.

Former Minister Narayana has been appointed as the in-charge of the Nellore City Assembly, while Kotamreddy Srinivas Reddy, the current in-charge of the Nellore Assembly, has been appointed as the state general secretary of the party and was reportedly assured of MLC position in the near future. Gompa Krishna, who is aspiring for the S. Kota position, is likely to be appointed as a state secretary,Bose, the son of the late MLC Bachula Arjunudu, has been appointed as the Executive Secretary.

Backward Caste leaders have been appointed as in charge in the Kurnool and Nandyala Parliaments, replacing OCs, BT Naidu from the Boya community has been appointed as in charge of the Kurnool Parliament, while Mallela Rajshekar Goud has been appointed as the in charge of the Nandyala Parliament.

Chandrababu Naidu has decided to appoint Somishetti the in-charge of the Kurnool Parliament, as the party state secretary.