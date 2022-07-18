Chandrababu assures Amaravati farmers on capital, says it won't be shifted

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu visited the farmers who were on strike for the 944th day at Mandadam for the capital Amaravati. Chandrababu, who was returning after voting in the presidential election stopped the vehicle at Mamdadam and spoke to the farmers and assured them that the capital will not be shifted from Amaravati.

Meanwhile, TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu reacted to the Supreme Court verdict against Andhra Pradesh government over irregularities in the Covid-19 relief funds saying it is a slap on the face of government. He said that funds of 1,100 crores have been released by centre to assist the covid deceased families and alleged that the YCP government had diverted these funds. Naidu demanded to support the families who lost their lives due to covid.

The Supreme Court on Monday in the hearing of the case over misappropriation of Covid funds ordered the government to deposit the diverted funds back into the SDRF account within two weeks. It also revealed that if anyone complains about not receiving Corona compensation, the problem should be resolved within four weeks.