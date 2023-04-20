Chandrababu birthday celebrated grandly across the state
The TDP chief Chandrababu's 73rd birthday celebrations were organized grandly by the party ranks across the state. TDP leaders and workers in all districts participated in this program and wished Chandrababu on his birthday.
The TDP leaders celebrate Chandrababu's birthday at the TDP national office in Mangalagiri.
Andhra Pradesh TDP state president Atchennaidu, Varla Ramaiah, TD Janardhan, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Mannava Mohanakrishna, Jaleel Khan and others participated. On this occasion, 73 kg cake was cut by Atchennaidu and leaders and said development of the state is possible in all fields only with Chandrababu. The leaders wished him to become the Chief Minister again.
