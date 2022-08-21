Chandrababu condemns the arrest of TDP leaders in Srikakulam

TDP leader Chandrababu condemned the arrest of TDP leaders on Twitter and asked why is Chief Minister is afraid when TDP leaders are going to meet the party leaders in Srikakulam. The government should tell why the government is imposing restrictions in Srikakulam, Naidu said adding that the arrests will not stop people's revolt against demolitions.







మా పార్టీ లీడర్ల పరామర్శలకు మా నేతలు వెళ్తుంటే కూడా సీఎం ఎందుకు ఇంత తీవ్రంగా భయపడుతున్నాడు? శ్రీకాకుళంలో టీడీపీ నేతల అరెస్టులు ఎందుకో, ఆంక్షలు ఎవరి కోసమో ఈ ప్రభుత్వం చెప్పాలి? అర్ధరాత్రి కూల్చివేతలు, అక్రమ కేసులపై ప్రజల ప్రశ్నలను మీ ఈ అరెస్టులు అడ్డుకోలేవు.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/9xuWTTa2yJ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 21, 2022





Earlier, the police stopped TDP leaders who were going to express solidarity with TDP leader Guriti Suryanarayana in Palasa. The towns of Palasa-Kashibugga were taken under their control and all the roads leading to Palasa were blocked. TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu and MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu were taken into custody by the police at Lakshmipuram toll plaza on Friday and taken to Tekkali.

Ichhapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok was also arrested around midnight on Thursday and taken to Mandasa police station. Srikakulam District SP GR Radha has issued orders imposing restrictions in the twin towns of Palasa-Kashibugga of Srikakulam district. The SP warned that meetings and rallies should not be held on Sunday.