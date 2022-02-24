Chandrababu congratulates Amaravati farmers over completion of 800 days fight, assures TDP support

TDP chief Chandrababu and party general secretary Nara Lokesh congratulated the people of Amaravati who have been fighting for 800 days to retain Amaravati as capital. TDP made it clear that he would always fully support the farmers movement and struggle. Chandrababu said history would never forgive CM Jagan for halting capital construction that would create lakhs of crores of wealth. He criticised YSRCP government for mortgaging Amaravati lands to raise funds.



Naidu alleged that YS Jagan of no developing the capital and damaging all the sectors in the state. He said Amravati stood firm in proving that every allegation made by Jagan and others as false. Lokesh expressed confidence that farmers would win this fight.

Meanwhile, the movement launched by the farmers and women of the capital seeking to continue Amravati as the sole capital of AP has reached the 800-day milestone. On this occasion, the farmers went on a 24-hour mass hunger strike. The public initiation, which began at 9 a.m. today, will continue until 9 a.m. tomorrow. Various political parties and civic bodies have expressed support for the initiative in Velagapudi within the capital.

Farmers and women have warned that the government will not tolerate the sale of Amaravati lands as the state is in a state of economic decline. They demanded to stop three capital discussion and the continuation of Amaravati as the only capital.